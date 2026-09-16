Massive Savings: Dr. Dennis Gross Products Over $200 Off

As the holiday season approaches, Nordstrom is unveiling an incredible opportunity to indulge in luxury beauty products at a fraction of the price. With exclusive discounts on high-end beauty sets, now is the perfect time to snag those coveted items you’ve been eyeing or to stock up on your favorite skincare essentials. Plus, these deals make for fantastic early holiday gifts!

Unbeatable Savings on Top Beauty Brands

This is not just any sale; Nordstrom’s beauty sets offer significant savings—potentially hundreds of dollars off premium products from some of the biggest names in the industry. Brands like MAC, Bobbi Brown, Kate Somerville, Sigma Beauty, Nulastin, and 111 Skin are part of this limited-time offer, allowing you to update your makeup bag or complete your skincare routine without breaking the bank.

A Treat for Yourself or Perfect Gifts for Loved Ones

Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, these curated beauty sets provide exceptional value. They combine luxury and affordability, offering you the chance to experience high-quality beauty products without the hefty price tag. It’s the ideal moment to explore new favorites or restock essential items that elevate your beauty regimen.