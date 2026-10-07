Massive October Savings on Must-Have Over-Ear Workout Headphones

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With Amazon’s October Prime Day, also known as “Prime Big Deal Days,” approaching its conclusion tonight, October 7, time is running out to snag some of the best deals on workout headphones. This two-day sale has showcased major discounts, including over 50% off popular over-ear headphone models from brands like Bose, Sony, and Beats.

We’ve thoroughly assessed many of these models, testing them during actual workout sessions on treadmills, rowing machines, and weight floors. This ensures that our recommendations are backed by hands-on experience, delivering both comfort and quality sound tailored for intense training sessions.

Notably, if you’re not currently a Prime member, you can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these significant discounts. Additionally, if shopping on Amazon isn’t your preference, several other retailers are offering competitive deals as well.

Choosing the right pair of over-ear headphones for workouts can be crucial. We focused on models that provide a secure fit without excessive weight, are equipped with user-friendly controls, and possess excellent sound quality and noise cancellation capabilities to help mask distractions in crowded gyms.

Many of our favorite tested models are discounted for this Prime Day, with pricings making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio gear or grab a backup pair—especially since several options are now available for under $300. However, these prices will only be guaranteed through tonight, so be sure to check out the best deals on over-ear workout headphones while you can.

Best Over-Ear Workout Headphone Deals on Amazon 2026



From premium brands like Bose to favorites like Beats, we’ve curated a list of the best over-ear headphones for workout enthusiasts, featuring both our tested recommendations and irresistible deals. steepest discount This $23 pair is built for bargain hunters, packing active noise cancellation, fast charging, and up to 100 hours of playback into an over-ear design. Best Prime Day Deal The QuietComforts are our Bose pick for the gym, thanks to their lightweight build, tactile buttons, strong ANC, and replaceable ear pads. Best Quality Sony’s WH-1000XM6 can tune out a noisy gym with excellent ANC, but their high price means you’ll want to get plenty of use from them outside your workouts, too. best value Style aside, there’s a lot to like here for workouts, including a lightweight build, replaceable ear cushions, physical controls, and an IPX2 rating. most bass Skullcandy actually designed the Crusher for workouts, with breathable cushions, sweat resistance, and a bass slider you can crank when your playlist needs extra motivation. most secure fit The Studio Pro hug your head more securely than some over-ear rivals, making them a strong Beats pick for lifting, cardio, and other gym sessions.

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