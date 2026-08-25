Marshall Launches 'Purple Haze' Audio Gear Following Hendrix Success

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Marshall has unveiled the second phase of its anniversary collaboration with Jimi Hendrix, showcasing a pair of wireless headphones and a Bluetooth speaker. This release commemorates 60 years since Hendrix first plugged into a Marshall amplifier, a partnership that has significantly influenced the legacy of the British amplifier brand within the United States.

Focus on Portable Audio

This new collaboration follows the initial launch in May, which included a half-stack amplifier and a home Bluetooth speaker. The current release shifts the emphasis towards portable audio solutions, featuring the brand’s Major V on-ear headphones and Emberton III Bluetooth speaker, both adorned with the iconic “Purple Haze” design.

Unique Design Elements

The on-ear headphones showcase a purple and black swirling pattern throughout the inner headband and earcups, complemented by faux-leather accents on the exterior. Meanwhile, the portable speaker features a similar swirling design on its grille and body, as well as a distinctive silver-tone “all-seeing eye” motif on its playback button.

Availability and Features

The Major V headphones are priced at $180, while the Emberton III speaker retails for $160. Both items are currently available through Marshall’s official website, with select retailers set to carry them starting September 9. This release will also include a portable studio amplifier, debuting on the same date.

Musical Inspiration

In addition to their striking visual design, these products incorporate audio cues from Hendrix’s songs that play when the speaker powers on or connects to a device.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Hendrix’s sister Janie remarked, “I think it was a good partnership because the Marshall amp sounds better the louder you play. Of course, people play loud just to be loud, whereas his was real music. And so his music, his playing with the Marshall amp, was a perfect match.”