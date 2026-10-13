Maren Morris Defends Women After Shane Gillis’ Controversial Joke

Maren Morris has publicly addressed Shane Gillis’ controversial remarks made during his recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, where he made disrespectful comments about women’s gym attire. Morris did not hold back, posting a video on Instagram that humorously countered Gillis’ monologue, which has garnered significant backlash on social media.

Gillis’ Controversial Remarks

During his monologue, Gillis made derogatory comments about how women dress at the gym, claiming, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” He went on to describe certain gym outfits in a graphic manner that many interpreted as misogynistic. The monologue sparked outrage, as social media users expressed their disapproval of his comments.

Morris’ Response

In a staunch rebuttal, Maren Morris shared an Instagram video featuring the text “me being a wh0re at the gym,” accompanied by her song “Be a Bitch.” The lyrics of the song reflect a strong attitude, emphasizing empowerment in the face of negativity. Morris concluded her video with a bold gesture towards the camera, further driving her point home. She captioned the post, “leave my gym short wedgie out of it.”

Celebrity Reactions

Morris is not alone in her condemnation of Gillis’ remarks. Other celebrities have spoken out against his comments. Former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim humorously shared a gym selfie with the caption, “whore reporting for duty.” Actor Dan Levy also weighed in, sharing an Instagram video in disbelief, stating “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.” He further criticized Gillis, articulating that women wearing short shorts does not equate to them being labeled as whores but rather reflects the misogyny of those who make such claims.

Gillis’ History and Further Controversies