Maren Morris Defends Women After Shane Gillis’ Controversial Joke

Maren Morris has publicly addressed Shane Gillis’ controversial remarks made during his recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, where he made disrespectful comments about women’s gym attire. Morris did not hold back, posting a video on Instagram that humorously countered Gillis’ monologue, which has garnered significant backlash on social media.
Gillis’ Controversial Remarks
During his monologue, Gillis made derogatory comments about how women dress at the gym, claiming, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” He went on to describe certain gym outfits in a graphic manner that many interpreted as misogynistic. The monologue sparked outrage, as social media users expressed their disapproval of his comments.
Morris’ Response
In a staunch rebuttal, Maren Morris shared an Instagram video featuring the text “me being a wh0re at the gym,” accompanied by her song “Be a Bitch.” The lyrics of the song reflect a strong attitude, emphasizing empowerment in the face of negativity. Morris concluded her video with a bold gesture towards the camera, further driving her point home. She captioned the post, “leave my gym short wedgie out of it.”
Celebrity Reactions
Morris is not alone in her condemnation of Gillis’ remarks. Other celebrities have spoken out against his comments. Former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim humorously shared a gym selfie with the caption, “whore reporting for duty.” Actor Dan Levy also weighed in, sharing an Instagram video in disbelief, stating “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.” He further criticized Gillis, articulating that women wearing short shorts does not equate to them being labeled as whores but rather reflects the misogyny of those who make such claims.
Gillis’ History and Further Controversies
This isn’t Gillis’ first brush with controversy; he was previously fired from SNL in 2019 for making racist and homophobic remarks. Despite his past actions, he has been invited back to host the show multiple times. During the recent episode, he not only stirred controversy with his comments but also dropped an F-bomb during a sketch, apologizing at the end with the words, “Sorry about earlier.”