Manolo Caro’s Dramatic Take on Lorca’s ‘Blood Wedding’ for Disney+

Disney+ is teaming up with acclaimed Mexican director-producer Manolo Caro, known for hits such as “The House of Flowers” and “Perfect Strangers,” to develop a new adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s iconic play “Blood Wedding” (“Bodas de Sangre”). This project comes at a time when interest in Lorca’s work is revitalized, thanks in part to the recent success of the Oscar contender “La Bola Negra,” which stands as the third highest-grossing Spanish film in Spain’s history.

Commitment to Meaningful Content

Juan Ponce, Vice President of Original Content at The Walt Disney Company México, remarked on the initiative: “At Disney+, we are committed to creating original content that brings together meaningful stories, local identity and outstanding creative voices. This new adaptation inspired by ‘Blood Wedding,’ which we have been developing for more than a year, reflects that vision. We are excited to collaborate with Manolo Caro on a project that draws from an extraordinary work and will connect with audiences.”

A Collaborative Effort

Woo Films, a production company that has closely partnered with Caro on previous projects like “The House of Flowers,” “Down the Rabbit Hole,” and “Perfect Strangers,” will also be involved in this adaptation. The executive producers include Rafa Ley, Mario Savino, and Laura Wills, bringing significant expertise in film, series, and theater productions.

The Legacy of ‘Blood Wedding’

“Blood Wedding” has a rich heritage as one of the most frequently performed Spanish-language plays, with several film adaptations to its credit. A notable version is the acclaimed 1981 flamenco dance film directed by Carlos Saura, which featured Antonio Gades and marked the beginning of Saura’s flamenco trilogy.

A Modern Take on a Classic Tragedy

The story revolves around a tragic wedding ceremony where a bride abandons her groom at the altar to reunite with a former lover, igniting a chain reaction of violence. This narrative underscores Lorca’s exploration of social issues, particularly the constraints surrounding sexual freedom and the outdated notions of honor.

Set in Contemporary Mexico

Disney+ has announced that this new adaptation will take place in modern-day Mexico and will incorporate regional Mexican music elements, adding a unique cultural layer to the timeless story. Caro expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “Adapting one of my favorite plays in Mexico is the challenge I needed to bring back to my home country. ‘Blood Wedding’ is a deep human story, driven by passion, family conflict and fate its protagonists try to escape, but inevitably catches up with them. Reimagining this story against Mexico’s rugged landscape and bringing it into the present day is a very special creative opportunity that I simply couldn’t pass up.”

Recent Productions from Disney+ Mexico

Recently, Disney+ Mexico has also produced “The Worst Trip Around the World” (“La peor vuelta al mundo”), a docu-reality series featuring Juanpa Zurita. The first season is available on the platform, with a second season in the works. The series has also garnered an International Emmy Award nomination in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, standing out as the only Mexican production nominated this year.