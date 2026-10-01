Mamdani and Nas Discuss Preserving NYC's Hip Hop Legacy

Born in the Bronx over 50 years ago during the summer of 1973, hip hop has transformed into a global cultural phenomenon that inspires millions. As it continues to evolve, the genre remains deeply rooted in its New York City origins, a topic recently explored in a heartfelt conversation between Mayor Zohran Mamdani and rap legend Nas at Queensbridge Park, near Nas’s childhood home in the Queensbridge Projects.

Discussing the Legacy of Hip Hop

In a compelling new video released by the Mayor’s Office, Mamdani and Nas reflect on the significance of hip hop in New York City’s history and its cultural landscape. Mamdani emphasized the importance of nurturing an environment where artists can thrive, stating, “We can’t be content with New York City simply being the birthplace of hip hop. We want it to still be its home, and that means ensuring that the artists who create here are actually able to live here.”

The Mayor highlighted a pressing issue: the rising cost of living in New York City, which he believes threatens to displace the very communities that have fostered its artistic legacy. “If we allow New York to become such an expensive city that art becomes a luxury good, then we are depriving future generations from the magic of art,” he noted. “New Yorkers deserve a city that is a living, breathing testament to what it looks like when we create the conditions to help this art form flourish.”

The Soul of Hip Hop

As their conversation unfolded, Nas elaborated on hip hop’s integral role in reflecting society’s truths. “Hip-hop unveils the truth. Hip-hop tells you exactly what your city looks like, sounds like, feels like. It was an outcry from people who demanded things to change and to tell the world what we were going through,” he explained, emphasizing that these messages emerged from a city grappling with significant challenges.

Embracing Hip Hop Education

The video also captures a visit by Mamdani to the Bronx School of Hip Hop, which integrates hip-hop culture into its educational framework. Serving grades nine through twelve in the Claremont section of the Bronx, the school incorporates elements such as emceeing, DJing, graffiti, breaking, and personal development into its rigorous instruction. The curriculum is further enhanced by classes in audio production, digital media, and financial literacy.