Lady Gaga makeup tutorial

Do you want a Lady Gaga makeup? Well, you are a very bold woman. But we understand that some girls want to stand out from the crowd. So, for all of you bold women out there, we will give you some useful tips on how to achieve a Lady Gaga makeup!

If you want a Lady Gaga makeup you have to follow some steps. You will look just like her in a very short time. We don’t know if you will wear this makeup on a daily basis, but we are sure that you can wear a Lady Gaga makeup at a very special event.

Lady Gaga makeup – How to look different

As we mentioned before, there are a few steps you need to follow when you are trying to achieve a Lady Gaga makeup. Here’s what you have to do:

1. You have to apply a foundation that matches your skin tone. Choose the best foundation that covers your flaws. You can also apply a concealer if needed.

2. Apply a bronzer on your cheekbones if you are to pale. The Lady Gaga makeup is all about colour. After you applied your bronzer, you can apply a pink blush.

3. The most important part of the Lady Gaga makeup is the eye makeup. Apply a primer to your eyelids, then apply a silver eye shadow all over your eyelids and crease. Use a different shade of silver ( maybe a lighter one) on the center of the lids.

4. Use a black eyeliner and create a winged line on your upper lash line and also draw a line under your eyes.

5. Get false eyelashes for a more dramatic effect.

6. Apply black mascara.

7. Use a lip pencil which is a little bit darker than your lips and apply a red lipstick if you want to draw the attention.

If you follow our ideas, you will look just like Lady Gaga and all eyes will be on you. A Lady Gaga makeup is perfect if you want to create a dramatic effect. Try this makeup!

Lady Gaga makeup video tutorial

Lady Gaga makeup pictures