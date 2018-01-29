Khloe Kardashian makeup tutorial 2018

Khloe Kardashian`s makeup certainly always manages to be envied by those who have the chance to admire it. Her skin looks always clean an flawless and she always manages to highlight it alongside her eyes and lips.

If you want to have an amazing Khloe Kardashian makeup, here are the the most important steps you need to follow in order to get it.

To get a more clearer idea, we present you a Khloe Kardashian ispired makeup look and which are the steps you need to follow to get it.

Step 1: Apply a pore professional balm

If you don`t have one, any other balm that minimizes the appearance of pores will work. Cover it well all over your skin with a brush or with your hands, but the best it would be with the brush, it`s much cleaner and hygienic.

Step 2: Apply the foundation

Choose a matte natural shade and try to use a foundation that is not so liquid, to withstand better throughout the day. Apply it with a brush and take care not to put a very thick coat, to not get a skin apparence that looks very laden.

Step 3: Apply the concealer

Focus only on the area under your eyes. The concealer is good to get rid of the dark undereye circles. The peach-based concealers neutralize bluish tones while yellow-based ones erase darker circles, so choose wisely!

Apply it with a sponge that is rounded on the top in order to allow the concealer to penetrate well the skin. Don`t forget, this is a skin area that is more sensitive than the rest.

Step 4: Apply a contour highlighter

To get Khloe Kardashian`s makeup, you will have to apply next a highlighter in the same area as before, namely under your eyes and a little bit of your cheek area.

You can use the same brush as before and try to use a shade that is similar to your skin, one that is slightly darker.

Step 5: Apply self-tanning powder or pearls

Using a different brush, apply self-tanning powder or pearls, depending on what you have, in the cheek area, starting from your ears and coming to the front part close to your nose, on your hair line and on your temple.

Don`t insist too much, otherwise it will be clearly seen that it`s not a natural tan, you have to do an outline that is not very strident. What you have to highlight most is the cheek line, your nose line and the hair one.

Finally try to smooth over the skin and blend it as not to see huge differences between areas that are more pronounced and those that are more illuminated.

Step 6: Apply eye shadow, eyeliner and mascara

Choose two natural shades so that you get Khloe Kardashian`s natural makeup and begin to apply first from the outer corner of your eye and advance slowly to the inner corner.

In order to do this, use a blending brush, it will cover much better the eyelid and then draw a narrow line along the line of the eyelid using a liquid eyeliner.

Last part, don`t forget the mascara, but if you want to look just like Khloe Kardashian, use false eyelashes.

Step 7: Cover up your lips

Firstly outline your lips with a lip pencil, then apply a natural color lipstick and finally put on some lip gloss to give them that glow that Khloe Kardashian`s makeup always has.

Now you`re done. You have a Khloe Kardashian makeup which will manage to arouse the envy of all!

Khloe Kardashian VIDEO makeup tutorial