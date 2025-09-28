Lola Young Collapses on All Things Go Stage Amid Performance

Lola Young faced a sudden medical emergency during her performance at the All Things Go festival in New York City, shocking fans as she collapsed while singing “Conceited.” The singer’s health scare became the central topic as she was swiftly carried off by a medical team, leaving the audience concerned. The incident highlighted the importance of mental health awareness, a topic close to Young’s heart.

Onstage Collapse at All Things Go

During her set at the All Things Go festival, Lola Young unexpectedly collapsed while delivering a performance of her song “Conceited.” The situation prompted immediate medical attention as the singer was escorted offstage by the festival’s emergency team. This event underscored a recent trend of artists addressing mental health challenges publicly and the pressures of performing in demanding environments.

Support from Fellow Artists and Fans

Following the incident, fellow artist Remi Wolf addressed the audience, expressing her concern with, “That was really f—— scary.” She reassured fans by adding, “My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay,” which was met with applause. Later, Young took to Instagram, updating her followers with, “For anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support Lola xxx.”

Days Leading Up to the Incident

This incident came shortly after Young withdrew from Audacy’s We Can Survive concert in Newark, New Jersey, as a precaution advised by her manager, Nick Shymansky. He stated the decision was made as a “protective measure to keep her safe,” highlighting the singer’s openness about her mental health. Despite these challenges, Young’s commitment to her fans and music remains steadfast.

Lola Young’s Advocacy for Mental Health

Lola Young has been candid about her mental health journey, discussing its impact openly. She believes that her transparency encourages others to share their own experiences. Her recent work, including her latest LP I’m Only F**king Myself, reflects these themes, showcasing her ability to transform personal struggles into powerful, raw music.

The incident at All Things Go serves as a reminder of the pressures faced by artists like Young. Her courage in addressing mental health openly continues to resonate with fans and fellow musicians, fostering a community of support and understanding.