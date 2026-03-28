Lo Bosworth Explains Why She Skipped the Reunion Event

In the world of reality television, Lo Bosworth has long been known for her memorable stint on “Laguna Beach.” As news about the “Laguna Beach” reunion premiere circulates, Bosworth’s noticeable absence from the red carpet has fans talking once again. Her decision to stay away from the reunion reflects her ongoing desire to distance herself from her reality TV past—a choice that has intrigued many.

Lo Bosworth has been intentional in maintaining her distance from the “Laguna Beach” narrative. “When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills, ‘I was like, ‘F–k no!'” she candidly shared in a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin’ podcast. “I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for.”

Life Beyond Laguna Beach

After her California days, Bosworth transitioned to New York City, marking a new chapter in her life and career. As a graduate of The International Culinary Center and author of The Lo-Down, she pivoted away from television, founding Love Wellness in 2016. Her line of personal care products for women highlights her shift toward entrepreneurial ventures.

Bosworth’s focus isn’t solely on business. Despite her distance from former co-stars, she acknowledges, “Aside from Lauren, I’m not in constant touch with a ton of people from the show, but it’s been 20 years,” she told E! News in 2024. “I’m very friendly with everybody and, if I saw them, I’d run up to them and give them a big hug.”

New Beginnings

Lo Bosworth’s personal life has also flourished. In July 2025, she shared the joyful news of her marriage to businessman Domenic “Dom” Natale, celebrating with an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach alongside their closest family. Their family grew with the birth of their daughter Nelle in January.

Reflecting on her journey, she stated, “I have grown into the life that I always dreamed for myself,” she told E!. “I’ve achieved a lot. So, for me, it’s just about maintaining my status quo: Happy, healthy, family and great spirits, and spend a lot of time with people that I care about.”

Lo Bosworth has crafted a life that aligns with her personal values and aspirations. While her path has diverged from her reality TV roots, her narrative is a testament to growth and self-discovery—reminding us that sometimes the most fulfilling chapters are those written off-screen.