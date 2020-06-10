Lisa Kudrow Teases Significant Twist in ‘Friends’ Comeback that Deserves the Wait

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has confessed that there could be some shocks in store throughout the upcoming Friends reunion.

The famous starlet, 56, who starred as Phoebe Buffay in the hit series, has let slip that the Friends special is most likely to be a lot more than simply a sit-down discussion with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox.

Previously this year, Friends followers went into crisis when it was confirmed the cast would ultimately rejoin for a one-off special.

However, strategies were thrown right into chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a rescheduled day is yet to be confirmed.

Lisa was just recently quizzed over the future of Friends while she was being talked to concerning her new show Space Force.

During her interview, she declared the cast’s commitment to Friends and guaranteed that it will certainly be seriously worth the wait when bosses ultimately settle on a date.

“It is going to happen,” she stated throughout her press chat.

“We simply maintain putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it.”

Lisa included that the planning behind the reunion program was in its innovative stages when they were forced to suddenly put production on hold as a result of the deadly virus.

She included:” [The preparation] was pretty much along, but it seemed rather clear that if individuals can not gather after that, we can’t do it.”

Much to the exhilaration of eager fans, she also appeared to confirm that it won’t just be a chat show panel. However, they limited herself from handing out too much information.

“There are various other things to it; things I should not truly speak about because they need to be good – yet those things can’t occur [right now],” Lisa teased…

The Friends reunion was at first readied to air on HBO Max with filming arranged for March 23 and 24.