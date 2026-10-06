Lisa Bonet Stuns with Striking Silver Locks in Rare Sightings

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Lisa Bonet made a stunning return to the public eye, showcasing her striking new look at the Celine show during Paris Fashion Week on October 3. This marked her first major public appearance since 2022, generating much excitement among fans and media alike.

Lisa Bonet’s Stunning Fashion Choice

The 58-year-old actress, known legally as Lilakoi Moon, arrived wearing a chic black satin dress layered beneath an oversized trench coat. Her accessories were kept minimal, featuring understated earrings and rings, complemented by her signature round-frame sunglasses and a long, thin septum piercing. However, it was her hair that truly captivated attention: cascading silver-gray locs that fell below her waist, proudly displaying her natural gray color.

A Star-Studded Front Row

Bonet took her seat in the front row alongside fellow stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga, with other notable attendees including SZA, Hannah Einbinder, and Dan Levy. The elegance of her appearance did not go unnoticed, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon even in her more private years.

Bonet’s Enthusiasm for Celine’s Vision

During her time at the show, Bonet expressed her admiration for Celine’s creative director, Michael Rider. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “I love what Michael’s doing… he’s brought just a freshness and a relevance.” Bonet appreciates that Rider’s designs retain a sense of wearability. She remarked, “Fashion can just feel so extreme sometimes… where are you going to wear these things?” Her preference for fashion that is both elegant and practical is clear, stating, “It just feels wearable and elegant and special.”

Rare Public Appearances

While Bonet’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week marked a significant re-emergence, she has remained relatively low-key in her public life. Earlier this year, she was spotted at her daughter Lola’s high school graduation alongside ex-husband Jason Momoa. More recently, she attended a Harry Styles concert with daughter Zoë Kravitz at Madison Square Garden on September 20, where the mother-daughter duo enjoyed the performance without the spotlight of a red carpet.

Social Media Buzz

Bonet’s rare sightings have generated buzz online, with fans expressing their admiration for her timeless beauty. One commented on social media, “Can I age like Lisa Bonet? Please, with sugar on top?” Another chimed in with humor, saying, “It’s like seeing an eclipse whenever she makes an appearance. I LOVE her!” These reactions reflect the affection and respect Bonet commands among her audience.