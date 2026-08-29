Leslie Mann Reveals Judd Apatow's Unexpected Ozempic Weight Gain

In a candid TikTok video, Jonathan Van Ness, the beloved star of Queer Eye, shared an important personal journey that began after a health scare in 2023. In October 2025, they opened up about their decision to start using a GLP-1 medication following concerns about their well-being.

Turning Point After a Health Scare

Jonathan recounted a significant moment that prompted them to take action regarding their health. “I decided then that after the medical issue, I was going to get a colonoscopy,” they said. “If I didn’t have anything severely wrong with me, I was going to go on a GLP-1, because I just didn’t feel good.” This choice marked a pivotal shift in how Jonathan approached their health and lifestyle.

Transformative Journey with GLP-1

Since starting the GLP-1, Jonathan has seen remarkable changes in their body. “As I’ve lost weight and I got into [Pilates classes at] Solidcore, my body has never looked like this,” they remarked. “My body’s never in my whole life—I’ve always wanted to have an ab. I’ve never had abs. And I feel really good, so I’m taking my shirt off a lot.” Their enthusiasm for their physical transformation is palpable, highlighting the positive effects of their health routine.

Championing Body Positivity