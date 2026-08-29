Leslie Mann Reveals Judd Apatow's Unexpected Ozempic Weight Gain

In a candid TikTok video, Jonathan Van Ness, the beloved star of Queer Eye, shared an important personal journey that began after a health scare in 2023. In October 2025, they opened up about their decision to start using a GLP-1 medication following concerns about their well-being.
Turning Point After a Health Scare
Jonathan recounted a significant moment that prompted them to take action regarding their health. “I decided then that after the medical issue, I was going to get a colonoscopy,” they said. “If I didn’t have anything severely wrong with me, I was going to go on a GLP-1, because I just didn’t feel good.” This choice marked a pivotal shift in how Jonathan approached their health and lifestyle.
Transformative Journey with GLP-1
Since starting the GLP-1, Jonathan has seen remarkable changes in their body. “As I’ve lost weight and I got into [Pilates classes at] Solidcore, my body has never looked like this,” they remarked. “My body’s never in my whole life—I’ve always wanted to have an ab. I’ve never had abs. And I feel really good, so I’m taking my shirt off a lot.” Their enthusiasm for their physical transformation is palpable, highlighting the positive effects of their health routine.
Championing Body Positivity
Despite losing an impressive 70 pounds through the combined efforts of GLP-1 and fitness, Jonathan remains a steadfast advocate of body positivity. They emphasized, “I’m all about body neutrality. The way that you look does not define your worth, doesn’t define your lovableness. You are worth love and worth celebration no matter what your body looks like.” This dedication to inner worth over physical appearance continues to resonate powerfully with fans and followers alike.