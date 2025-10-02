Laura Dern Stuns in Silver Floral Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Renowned actress Laura Dern, 58, captivated audiences as she showcased a stunning floral silver gown during the Gabriela Hearst runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week. Stepping onto the catwalk with an air of grace and confidence, Laura looked ethereal in this elegant creation, drawing attention to her impeccable style and timeless beauty. This striking appearance solidified Laura’s reputation as a fashion icon while representing the latest trends for the Women’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection from the talented Uruguayan designer.

During the runway event on Wednesday, Laura Dern graced the Gabriela Hearst catwalk in a breathtaking floral gown. The Jurassic Park star walked with undeniable confidence, wearing a silver gown adorned with intricate 3D floral embellishments. The ensemble, with its delicate straps, allowed her to stand out effortlessly alongside professional models, marking a triumphant debut for the collection.

Laura’s look was further enhanced by her understated beauty, featuring soft bronze accents and a hint of rouge lipstick that complemented her radiant complexion. The actress completed her runway appearance with strappy silver heels, subtly peeking beneath the gown’s flowing maxi skirt. This appearance at Paris Fashion Week not only highlighted Laura’s age-defying allure but also her enduring status within the fashion sphere.

The ethereal moment on the catwalk came shortly after Laura revealed her personal story regarding her education and career. The Big Little Lies favorite recounted how she had to exit higher education upon receiving an offer for a role in David Lynch’s iconic 1986 film, Blue Velvet. Laura shared her excitement about having just enrolled at the University of California, stating she was “17, so excited to get into UCLA,” before the opportunity altered her life path.

After auditioning for the film just days into her college experience, Laura faced a challenging decision. She approached the head of UCLA’s film department to request a leave of absence for her acting endeavors. His emphatic response of “Absolutely not” was later followed by an abrupt change in stance after he read the controversial script. In a turn of events, he informed Laura that she would have to withdraw from her courses, famously telling her she was “insane” for choosing to pursue a graphic and provocative film over her academic aspirations.

Filmed on location in Wilmington, North Carolina, Blue Velvet garnered significant attention upon its release due to its explicit content, including full-frontal nudity and graphic violence. Despite the controversy, the film earned Lynch a Best Director nomination at the 1987 Academy Awards and solidified Laura’s collaboration with him in subsequent projects, including Wild At Heart (1990) and Inland Empire (2006). With a new generation of viewers discovering the film on Amazon Prime Video, Laura’s journey from aspiring student to celebrated actress continues to inspire many.

Laura Dern, 58, looked ethereal in a floral silver gown as she walked the Gabriela Hearst catwalk. Her captivating presence at Paris Fashion Week serves as a reminder of her lasting influence in both the entertainment and fashion industries.