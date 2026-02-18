Lana Del Rey Unveils Enchantment in ‘White Feather Hawk Tail’ Video

Lana Del Rey enchants with her latest music video, “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” a whimsical journey infused with nostalgic charm and artistic flair. The video, crafted with a homey aesthetic, captures Del Rey in an intimate setting, offering fans a glimpse into her creative world. This charming production delivers the main keyword — “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” — with Del Rey’s signature blend of whimsy and depth, inviting viewers to experience a unique audiovisual delight.

A Charming Home Video Aesthetic

The “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” video exudes the feel of informal home video footage, tracing Del Rey’s journey through various parts of a house. The scenes primarily unfold in a cluttered garage and a yard playfully dusted with snow machine flurries. These personal settings provide a quaint backdrop, where Del Rey’s everyday life blurs with her artistic expression.

In the garage, the green John Deere mower, referenced in the song’s opening verse, takes center stage. Here, Del Rey sings about her husband pushing her on it, adding an authentic touch with his cameo appearance. The garage transforms into a culinary space with Del Rey preparing a meal on one of two stoves. This intimate portrayal is interwoven with vintage cartoon clips, including the classic 1933 animation “Betty Boop in Snow-White,” adding another layer of whimsy to the video.

The Creative Process Behind the Song

Del Rey gave fans a sneak peek of the song’s intriguing title on Instagram, where she revealed it as her “favorite song” from the upcoming album, Stove. Co-produced by Drew Erickson and Jack Antonoff, and co-written with her husband Jeremy Dufrene, brother-in-law, and sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant, the song represents a blend of familial collaboration and artistic evolution. Del Rey’s excitement about this collaboration is palpable as she expresses how this track resonated deeply with her creative vision.

Behind the Scenes Gratitude

Prior to the video release, Del Rey took to Instagram to thank those who helped bring her vision to life. “Hi there, video coming out wanted to say thank you, Conner and Dillon and Anna and Jeremy for filming us, I couldn’t stop laughing,” she shared. She expressed her appreciation for Jack and Laura’s support, and her sister’s encouragement as she developed the song. Each collaborator’s contribution seems to weave into the final video, creating a tapestry of creativity and support.

Del Rey’s gratitude extends to her production team: “Drew, you nailed it throughout the top and middle of these songs, lining them with a little Glen Campbell and Disney,” she added. The collaborative effort shines through as she acknowledges the craftsmanship of editors Laura, Dean, and Michael, along with everyone involved in sculpting the album’s “jeweled bracelets.”

The Anticipation of Stove

The release date for Stove remains under wraps. As Del Rey mentioned, “Honestly, soon. ‘Cause vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks,” hinting at an impending release. The timeline keeps fans eagerly waiting for when they can fully indulge in the world of “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” and its accompanying tracks.