Lakers Celebrate Legacy in New Literary Tribute With Icons

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In the world of sports, few franchises carry the weight of history and acclaim quite like the Los Angeles Lakers. With a legacy cemented by legendary figures such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers are set to celebrate their storied past with a remarkable new publication. Taschen, a renowned art book publisher, is poised to release a large-format coffee table book that encapsulates the essence of the franchise through essays and striking photography, crafted in collaboration with the team itself. This commemorative book is available for preorder now, with its official release slated for October 1.

Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold

This impressive 528-page volume features a foreword by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and an introduction from the team’s governor, Jeanie Buss. Additionally, the book includes reflections from iconic players and coaches such as Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, Pat Riley, and even Luka Doncic. Notably, it also invites perspectives from famed courtside fans like Jack Nicholson, Paula Abdul, and Flea, all contributing essays to this comprehensive tribute.

Beyond the essays, this commemorative work details the rich history of the Lakers, tracing their roots from Minneapolis to the heights of becoming 17-time NBA champions. The book offers a unique visual journey that honors the franchise’s enduring legacy.

According to a statement from Taschen, “This hefty tome is a game changer for basketball books, paying homage to the heroes of the hardwood and their fans. A landmark work for every Lakers fan, collector, and lover of sports. This is the definitive visual chronicle of a franchise that turned basketball into spectacle, and spectacle into history.” Lakers. An Official History of the Purple & Gold can be purchased through the Lakers’ shop at Crypto.com Arena, LakersStore.com, and Taschen’s official website, with select retailers offering it starting October 1.

This book launch occurs at a pivotal time for the Lakers, who are navigating changes following the exit of franchise star LeBron James and the controversial ownership transition from Mark Walter to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger. Nevertheless, the team is set to hit the court on October 21 for the start of the regular season, facing off against the Golden State Warriors.