Lady Gaga Celebrates the Arrival of Her First Child

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child together, as confirmed by multiple reports. The couple was recently spotted in Northern California, with Gaga seen carrying a baby in a front sling, leading to speculation about their new addition to the family.

Baby News Confirmed

The news was first reported by Page 6, which published photos of Gaga and the baby, followed by confirmation from People on Friday night. Details regarding the child’s name and gender remain undisclosed, and Gaga has yet to publicly comment on this momentous occasion.

A Break from the Spotlight

Since wrapping up her Mayhem Ball tour in April, Gaga has largely stepped away from the public eye. Reports indicate that she has only been seen out twice during the summer, once while shopping in May and again when taking a selfie with a fan in August. Her social media activity has also diminished, with promotional posts appearing only every few weeks.

Journey to Motherhood

The singer and actress, who began dating Polansky, an entrepreneur, in 2019, became engaged in 2024. Gaga has previously expressed her desire to become a mother. In a 2025 interview with Stephen Colbert, she articulated her aspirations, stating, “I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

Future Aspirations