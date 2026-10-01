Kylie Kelce's Misstep Sparks Apology to Kate Middleton

Kylie Kelce Kate Middleton

In a recent episode of her podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” Kylie Kelce mistakenly referred to Kate Middleton with the incorrect title. While inviting her to the show, Kylie called Kate “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,” prompting an apology from the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce.

Getty Kylie Kelce in 2026.

During the episode aired on September 24, Kylie made the ambitious suggestion, “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids. I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.”

Kylie Kelce Corrects Herself After Using the Wrong Title to Invite Kate Middleton on Her Podcast

Getty Kate Middleton at an appearance in September 2026.

In the latest episode released on October 1, Kylie addressed her error, stating, “Guys, here’s the deal. I love learning. So I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine ‘Princess Kate’ was offensive. I didn’t know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly. I apologize for the mistake.”

She emphasized the importance of addressing people correctly, adding, “I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way, and how they feel respected. So Princess Catherine it is, or The Princess of Wales. I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately, starting now.”

Kylie also noted that Kate’s husband, Prince William, had previously appeared on the podcast “New Heights,” hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, which has garnered significant attention. Despite expressing his hope for an invitation to a recent wedding, William was ultimately not invited, a fact Kylie highlighted in her invitation to Kate.

Kylie Kelce Good-Naturedly Reacts to a Fan Who Says Her Casual Podcast Isn’t Fit for a Princess

Kylie also responded to a fan’s comment who claimed her casual podcast style, characterized by colorful language, was inappropriate for someone of Kate’s stature. The viewer remarked, “Princess Catherine is too refined and beautiful to be subjected to your cursing…you’ll need to clean up your act.”