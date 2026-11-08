Kylie Kelce Shares Thoughts on Baby No. 5 Plans

Kylie Kelce is opening up about the prospect of expanding her family, and she certainly isn’t shy about her feelings. The 34-year-old, who shares four daughters—Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 19 months—with her husband, NFL player Jason Kelce, recently discussed the possibility of having a fifth child.

Kylie Kelce’s Podcast Insights

During the November 4 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie engaged in a conversation with her guest, Joanna Gaines. As a mother of five herself, Joanna asked Kylie if she would be open to the idea of adding another baby to her family.

A Mother’s Perspective on Family Size

Joanna, who is married to Chip Gaines and has children Drake, 21, Ella, 20, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8, encouraged Kylie to consider having one more child, suggesting that “five is a good number.” To this, Kylie playfully questioned, “Is it?”

The Chaos of Family Life

Joanna also chimed in with a light-hearted prediction, saying, “And it’s gonna be a boy. I think you should do it.” Kylie’s laughter in response signaled both amusement and intrigue at the thought of welcoming a boy into their family dynamic dominated by girls.

Kylie acknowledged this with a smile, reflecting on her family’s lively atmosphere when Joanna suggested that she and Jason “thrive in chaos.” “We do,” Kylie confirmed. “We enjoy chaos.”