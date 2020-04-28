Home Celebrity News Kylie Jenner Twerks with Stassie Karanikolaou in Thong Bikini
Kylie Jenner Twerks with Stassie Karanikolaou in Thong Bikini

Kylie Jenner has filmed herself twerking in a thong bikini for a Tiger King-themed Tik Tok difficulty.

The reality TV star, 22, and her buddy Stassie Karanikolaou signed up with pressures to dance in a swimsuit to a mash-up, including lines from the hit Netflix program.

The song, set to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, slams Joe Exotic’s bane Carole Baskin and inquiries whether she eliminated her other half Don Lewis.

Kylie is presently separating in the house in California with her little girl, Stormi, and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

It’s thought Stassie saw her buddy on Monday for a lady’s day flouting California’s lockdown policies.

Kylie Jenner and her buddy, Stassie Karanikolaou, participated in the Savage Tiger King Edition Tik Tok challenge
(Image: StassieChild/TikTok)

Kylie and Stassie are seen laughing and drinking their bottoms to the lines: “Carole Baskin eliminated her other half, whacked him.

@stassiebabycan’t convince me that it didn’t happen .. @kyliejenner ##fyp♬ original sound – stassiebaby

“Can’t convince me that it did not occur. Fed him to tigers, they snackin’. What’s taking place? Carole Baskin.”

Joe, the previous proprietor of The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, is getting more than 20 years behind bars for outlining to murder opponent, Carole…

@stassiebabyshe really just walked in here without knowing the dance lol @kyliejenner ##fyp♬ VIBEZ – DaBaby

2

Stassie saw Kylie throughout lockdown
(Image: Tik Tok)

3

They were seen hemming and haw in their swimsuits
(Image: Tik Tok)

