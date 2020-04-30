Kylie Jenner triggers rumors she’s engaged to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has triggered rumors she’s engaged to Travis Scott by blinking a new diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The reality TV star, 22, shared images and clips of her the sparkler on her left hand the other day as she showed off her brand-new manicure.

Earlier in the day, she had published pictures revealing a bare left hand, yet by night, her clips revealed a brand-new gold band with diamond on her 4th finger.

She is presently separating with her on/off sweetheart, the dad of her little girl Stormi, throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

They are investing the moment at Kylie’s brand-new California estate while she’s additionally welcomed her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou to join them at the luxurious pad.

Kylie and Travis began dating following her split from Tyga in 2017, yet separated back in September.

However, it was just recently rumored that they returned with each other at the beginning of the year – and their choice to isolate together has sustained the chatter.

Kylie’s mum, Kris Jenner, is additionally apparently eager for Travis to propose to her youngest little girl.

A source informed The Sun Online: “Kris does not desire anybody snagging her little girls around – she’s informed Travis to place a ring on it and devote to a 2nd infant.

“Kylie would certainly never ever takedown policies like that, yet she’s made clear concerning desiring an additional infant and dedication from him.

“She appreciates Kim and her marital relationship and large family members with Kanye – it’s her desire – so Kris is appropriate – he requires to devote!”

Since the beginning of 2020, the previous pair has been looking progressively close, with cozy selfies and getaways to Disneyland before the coronavirus situation…

Travis was additionally greatly associated with the prep work for Stormi’s lush 2nd birthday celebration in February, which included an enjoyable reasonable themed around the kid.