Kylie Jenner Is Trolling Her Entire Family on TikTok

Kylie Jenner trolled her sis and Kris Jenner on her TikTok. She recreated famous scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Right after Kylie Jenner showed off her “never-before-seen twerking skills” with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to the song of the Tiger King “Savage” remix, they trolled Kylie’s whole household in the most effective means possible.

Unfortunately, there were no spoofs regarding exactly how the mega-rich household remains to hawk hazardous hunger suppressants despite Jameela Jamil’s best shots; however, there were some treasures regarding exactly how Kim Kardashian wept when she shed her rubies in the sea, exactly how Kris Jenner couldn’t cover her head around Kendall Jenner informing her, “You’re nice jeans,” and exactly how Glendale, California, is not the land of their individuals.

Not going to lie, the majority of these include Kourtney Kardashian dragging every person; however, Kylie most definitely ensured to take some amusing stabs at each of her sis.

And in situation you couldn’t distinguish the history, the billionaire simply purchased a brand-new residence, which she’s been shooting all her newest TikToks in. While some (cough, Highsnobiety) may consider this manor “even tackier” than Drake’s Toronto house, she invested $36.5 million on it, so, yes, she does not care.

Her brand-new “modern compound” isn’t also much from her sis and remains in Los Angeles’s Holmby Hills community. With 19,250 square feet, seven bedrooms, 14 shower rooms, two visitor apartments or condos, a residence cinema, health club, recreation room, and bars, she’ll have lots of area to movie a lot more TikToks. Perhaps at the end of quarantine, she’ll have generated sufficient material to validate her very own mini TikTok movie event in her residence cinema. Stranger points have taken place….