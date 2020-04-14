Kylie Jenner displays mother Kris’ huge guest room with queen-sized bunk beds and TVs

Kylie Jenner has showcased her momager Kris’ substantial visitor area with six queen-sized beds in Palm Springs.

The 22-year-old make-up magnate invested Easter Sunday with her mum, her two-year-old child Stormi, and Stormi’s father and Kylie’s ex-spouse Travis Scott.

Kylie offered her Instagram fans a digital scenic tour of the visitor area, flaunting the three significant bunk beds with TVs alongside each bed.

The single area additionally has to plug electrical outlets for every one of the queen-sized beds.



Cream-colored ladders lead up to the leading bunks, and a level display TELEVISION places the white paneling on the wall surfaces.

Kris, 64, is presently remaining in bed and breakfast with her companion, Corey Gamble.



Doting moms and dads Kylie and Travis also spruced up as Easter rabbits in a gentle breeze published by Kylie on her Instagram.

In the mirror selfie, both can be seen in significant white rabbit clothing alongside Stormi’s spotless pink and perspex baby crib with extinguished unicorn playthings.

She additionally published a video clip of pleased Stormi walking in an attractive flower gown with a Minnie Mouse umbrella to secure her from the California sunlight.

Kylie displayed her Easter-themed desserts and cupcakes she had baked.

Each one was embellished with pastel yellow, green or pink topping, colors related to Easter, and some have small edible chicks and rabbits standing out of the topping.

She additionally made separately covered rainbow-colored sugar cookies, and the spread was embellished with bunny-themed paper napkins and mini rabbits.

A more prominent packed rabbit plaything stood alongside a plant in your home, while smaller sized cozy ones were adeptly positioned on the tables.

Meanwhile, Kris sent out each of her children an amazing edible Easter gingerbread residence, total with small rabbits, mini eggs, and a ‘Happy Easter’ banner hanging throughout the front.