Kylie Jenner commended for sharing unedited photo of stretch marks on her boobs

Kylie Jenner is generally recognized for looking impossibly hot; however she’s been commended for revealing a much more relatable side to herself.

The make-up magnate, 22, took to her Instagram stories previously today to share a photo of herself in her swimwear.

And she’s been praised on Twitter for picking not to modify the photo as several little stretch marks showed up on her boobs.

In the blog post, Kylie wore a small brownish 2 item that held on to her contours and increased her enough bosom.

She’d placed the butterfly face filter over the top; however, it appeared she had not retouched the picture.

Screenshots of her blog post were shared on Twitter, with several followers applauding her for revealing off her all-natural elegance.

One tweeted: “I finally feel like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks!”

“If @KylieJenner can have stretch marks on her boobs, then I can have them too,” one more published.

A 3rd claimed: “@KylieJenner, you go, woman, remaining real to all women available. Embrace our bodies, stretch marks, and all.

“Kylie revealing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a great adjustment,” a 4th claimed.

Another wrote: ” Kylie Jenner displaying her stretch marks unapologetically is development.”

Kylie formerly opened regarding exactly how her body had transformed because of having her child, Stormi, currently 2.

“I have stretch marks on my boobs,” she claimed…

“My stomach isn’t the same, and my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger.”