Kurt Sutter Clarifies His Absence from Sons of Anarchy Spinoff

In a fascinating twist on the beloved series Sons of Anarchy, creator Kurt Sutter sheds light on his involvement, or lack thereof, in the upcoming spinoff. This new project takes the form of a meta thriller, featuring the original cast members—including Sutter’s wife, Katey Sagal—portraying fictionalized versions of themselves at a fan convention. As the story unfolds, what begins as an innocent gathering spirals into a series of events that echo the perilous journeys of their characters in the original series.

Kurt Sutter’s Support for Charlie Groff

Despite stepping back from the fray, Sutter has expressed his unwavering support for executive producer Charlie Groff. Sutter revealed, “Charlie came to me when he was in the process of pitching this to the network to ask for my blessing,” highlighting the collaborative nature of their relationship. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding the intellectual property (IP) rights, stating that it might not be possible to invoke them due to “various reasons of legalese stuff.”

No Hard Feelings Among Creators

Sutter made it clear that there is no animosity between him and Groff, who has been instrumental in bringing this new venture to life. He also shared warm sentiments regarding FX Networks chairman John Landgraf and the executives involved in the sequel, stating, “I wish nothing but the best for him in this project.” With his wife participating in the film, Sutter emphasized a sense of familial pride and goodwill, expressing, “It has my full-blown ‘Watch this motherf–ker.’