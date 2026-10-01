King Charles III Addresses Harry and Meghan's Royal Standing

King Charles III Clarifies Harry and Meghan’s Royal Status

In a formal communication following the recent return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Britain, King Charles III has clarified the couple’s royal status, emphasizing their ongoing position outside the working royal family. This announcement comes as the couple visits the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles III Reassures Public on Harry and Meghan’s Royal Status

On September 7, King Charles, 77, directed Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon to inform the public about the couple’s status following their arrival in England. In a letter disseminated to media outlets including the BBC, Benyon stated, “There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” He further noted that the couple’s styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain “in abeyance and are not used.”

Additionally, the letter underscored that the couple’s charitable endeavors are separate from the monarchy, as Benyon articulated, “The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity.” This distinction places Harry and Meghan in the realm of private citizens engaged in philanthropic and commercial initiatives.

Clarification of Harry and Meghan as Non-Working Royals

In his message, Benyon reiterated the arrangement established when the Sussexes stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family in 2020, stating, “They stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family.” This confirmation affirms that their return to the UK does not indicate a resumption of official duties associated with the monarchy.

The letter emphasized that this status respects the couple’s autonomy and desire for privacy, allowing them to focus on their individual pursuits without the constraints typically associated with royal roles.

Archie and Lilibet Begin Their Extended Stay in Britain

Harry and Meghan made their entrance into England with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, on August 26. Reports indicate that the children have been enrolled in a local British school while the family enjoys their time in the UK. However, as per E! News, this arrangement is anticipated to be temporary, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, remaining in Los Angeles during their visit.

Meghan Markle’s Emphasis on Privacy for Her Children

Meghan has consistently highlighted the importance of safeguarding her children’s privacy, particularly regarding their educational experiences. In a 2022 interview with The Cut, she articulated her concerns regarding routine school drop-offs turning into public events, stating, “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”