King Charles Enjoys Heartwarming Moment with George and Amal Clooney

King Charles shared a lighthearted moment with George and Amal Clooney at Buckingham Palace this week, as the royal family honored young changemakers during the 2025 King’s Trust Awards. This event not only highlighted the efforts of inspiring youth but also showcased the strong relationship between the royal family and the Clooney couple, who have long supported charitable initiatives aimed at empowering young people.

The Clooneys were warmly welcomed by King Charles, along with Dame Joanna Lumley and various other supporters of The Trust. As they gathered to celebrate the achievements of remarkable young individuals, the camaraderie between the couple and the monarch was palpable, reflecting a shared commitment to uplifting local communities.

Honoring Young Changemakers from Around the World

The King’s Trust Awards celebrate young individuals who have overcome significant challenges with the help of The King’s Trust. The annual event acknowledges their resilience and determination, recognizing achievements in areas such as mental health, education, and community service.

During the ceremony, His Majesty met the recipients of eight esteemed UK awards, which included categories like Enterprise, Education, Breakthrough, and Volunteer of the Year. Additionally, three global awards were presented, including the Amal Clooney Woman’s Empowerment Award, highlighting the couple’s dedication to advocacy and social justice.

Celebrating 10 Years of Global Impact

This year’s reception also marked a significant milestone—an entire decade of King’s Trust International, which King Charles established in 2015. Initially known as Prince’s Trust International, the initiative has flourished, extending its reach to over 20 countries and positively impacting more than 100,000 young lives across regions like Nigeria, India, and Jamaica.

In celebration of this achievement, His Majesty cut a cake alongside the young award recipients and Trust supporters, further underscoring the importance of community and shared success at the heart of The King’s Trust.

George and Amal Clooney’s History with the Royal Family

The Clooneys’ connection with the British royal family is not a new phenomenon. They previously graced Buckingham Palace for a dinner in 2019, when the event was still branded as The Prince’s Trust. During that glamorous gathering, King Charles (then Prince) engaged in friendly discussions with the couple.

Notably, they were also present at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018, where George was reported to have taken charge behind the bar, serving drinks to delighted guests. Such moments have only deepened their bond with the royal family and enhanced the Clooneys’ reputation as good friends of the couple.

A Royal Friendship Beyond the Palace

In a testament to their friendship, the Sussexes visited the Clooneys’ villa in Lake Como that summer. News outlets reported that Prince Harry and George shared a basketball game while Meghan relaxed by the pool with Amal, highlighting the familial ties that extend beyond official engagements.

Maintaining a residence in the UK, the Clooneys continue to support King Charles’s philanthropic missions through The Trust, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to community enhancement and social change. As they laughed and reminisced during the recent awards ceremony, it was evident that their friendship with the royal family is as strong as ever.