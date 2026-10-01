King Charles Allocates $135 Million for Royal Household Funding

King Charles and Queen Camilla (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

In a recent decision by the UK’s House of Commons, a motion has been approved to modify the funding formula for the British monarchy. King Charles is set to receive an impressive £99.9 million (approximately $135 million) to support the Royal Household. This figure is likely to astonish many ordinary citizens grappling with their personal finances.

King Charles To Receive $135 Million To Fund British Monarchy

The allocated funds will serve as core annual support for King Charles’s official duties as well as the upkeep of royal palaces. According to Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson, this increase in funding comes after the King has “significantly increased” his number of engagements, a shift from the latter part of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign when her international duties diminished.

Tomlinson detailed that, during the end of Queen Elizabeth’s rule, there was a noticeable decrease in foreign engagements and state visits, resulting in higher expenses associated with public duties. This acknowledgment coincides with the decision made by the House of Commons, following a review conducted by the Royal Trustees.

Funding The Reservicing Of Buckingham Palace

The proposed Sovereign Grant Bill includes a provision establishing annual funding of £99.9 million for the 2027-2028 period, facilitating the financial needs surrounding King Charles’s royal responsibilities. This funding not only covers official travel and staffing but also the maintenance of occupied royal palaces.

The Sovereign Grant derives from a percentage of the profits generated by the Crown Estate, a collection of land and assets owned by the reigning monarch. As reported by the Independent, the remainder of the grant will be allocated to the Exchequer.

Furthermore, to fund the extensive reservicing program for Buckingham Palace, a temporary uplift to the grant will be in effect for the upcoming decade, although this figure is expected to decrease from £137.9 million ($185 million) to lower levels, including £72.1 million in 2025-2026 and £51.8 million in 2024-2025. The allocation from the Crown Estate’s net profits to the Sovereign Grant will adjust to approximately 20.5 percent, rising from the current rate of 12 percent.

Tomlinson asserted that this revised funding structure was recommended after evaluating the expected costs of the Royal Household and anticipated revenues from the Crown Estate through 2027 to 2032. He emphasized that the updated grant will allow the Royal Household to address property maintenance backlogs exacerbated by constrained funding during the pandemic while also modernizing infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Highlighted in the report was the refurbishment budget for royal palaces, which stood at £18 million in 2016-2017 and is slated to rise to £33.6 million for the next year. Tomlinson explained the rise in funding reflects a comprehensive assessment aimed at ensuring the Royal Household is adequately funded for the public duties carried out by King Charles and the royal family.