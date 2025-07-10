Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Her Plastic Surgery Journey

Reality star Kim Zolciak has never shied away from discussing her cosmetic enhancements, openly sharing details about every plastic surgery she’s undergone. This transparency extends not only to her fans but also influences her family, particularly her eldest daughter, Brielle. As Kim Zolciak reveals every plastic surgery procedure, she also discusses the lasting impact of these choices on herself and her family’s perception of beauty.

Inside Kim’s Cosmetic Journey

Kim Zolciak has embraced various cosmetic procedures over the years, candidly detailing her experiences. From non-invasive treatments like Botox to more significant surgeries, she has always been upfront about her desire to maintain her youthful appearance. This openness contributes to a broader dialogue about beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

Influence on Brielle

Kim’s philosophy on plastic surgery has undeniably influenced her daughter, Brielle. “I was always going with her to her doctor’s appointments,” Brielle shared with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. Observing her mother, Brielle became accustomed to seeing cosmetic treatments as a routine part of life. “Filler became, like, going and getting a Diet Coke,” she explained, highlighting how procedures like under-eye fillers became a remedy for insecurities she hadn’t realized she had.

Impact of Fame

Growing up in the spotlight has also shaped Brielle’s perspective on beauty. “Being on TV since the age of 10 definitely affected my body image issues,” Brielle confessed. The normalization of cosmetic enhancements in her family and their public visibility contributed to her own beauty standards. “Watching my mom go through this kinda just made it seem normal,” she added, revealing the powerful influence of familial and media exposure.

For those curious about whether Kim and Brielle might reconsider their past procedures, the journey unfolds in “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind,” airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on E! Meanwhile, viewers can explore stories of other celebrities who have openly discussed their cosmetic procedures, providing a comprehensive look at the spectrum of choices and their repercussions in the world of stardom.