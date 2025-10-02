Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Take Legal Action Against Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have taken legal action against Ray J, filing a defamation lawsuit following claims made by the singer about a supposed RICO investigation involving them. The high-profile legal dispute centers around Ray J’s statements during a livestream suggesting that Kardashian and Jenner were embroiled in an illegal criminal enterprise, allegedly leading to a federal indictment. This defamation suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, signals the intensity of the ongoing rift between them.

Background of the Lawsuit

The 13-page legal action comes in response to Ray J’s assertions during a livestream, where he claimed to be collaborating with prosecutors on a RICO case against the Kardashian-Jenner duo. These remarks follow decades of tension between the parties, tracing back to a leaked sex tape that catapulted Kardashian into the public eye. Represented by attorney Alex Spiro, Kardashian and Jenner argue that Ray J’s claims could seriously harm their careers and reputations.

The lawsuit quotes Ray J’s statement from a TMZ documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs, suggesting skepticism towards the legality of Kardashian and Jenner’s enterprises. This particular comment is seen as an attempt to foster rumors about a federal indictment.

Ray J’s Damaging Assertions

During a livestream with Chrisean Rock on September 24, Ray J intensified his allegations by stating, “The feds are coming, there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.” The lawsuit highlights the lack of evidence behind these accusations, emphasizing that no federal investigation is underway against Kardashian or Jenner for racketeering.

The suit categorically describes Ray J’s public remarks as false, devoid of any supporting evidence, and criticizes them as harmful fabrications aimed at exploiting the Kardashian-Jenner family’s fame.

Ongoing Legal Tensions

This defamation action marks a significant move by Kardashian and Jenner, despite previous legal threats between the parties. Not long ago, Ray J considered suing Jenner following comments she made on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” defending herself regarding the infamous sex tape.

In a statement, Kardashian and Jenner indicated that Ray J’s serious, unfounded allegations left them with no option but to pursue legal deterrence, aiming to protect their reputation and the integrity of their enterprises.