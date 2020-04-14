Khloe Kardashian remains in lockdown with her ex-spouse, Tristan Thompson, after welcoming him to spend the coronavirus isolation with her and their little girl, True.

However, it does not resemble an enchanting get-together that gets on the cards for both.

Fans had wished their relationship would lead the way for something a little bit much more frisky; however, it appears that the partnership is purely for co-parenting.

Despite the policies bordering social distancing and the ‘restriction’ on-site visitors to family members’ houses, Khloe has made an exemption for Tristan to make sure that he can be with True as frequently as he desires.

What this indicates is that the 29-year-old NBA celebrity is not remaining 24/7 with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular; however, there have been possibilities for him to stay over to make sure that he is not coming and going way too much.



The source stated: “Things between she and Tristan are still the same. He is coming over, and seeing True virtually constantly.”

While Khloe and Tristan are not back with each other, there has been one significant renovation in their partnership.

The source proceeded: “Their communication is so much better than it’s been in quite some time, and you can see that their daughter is always going to come first.”

The fruit of this was seen in the relaxed nature of True’s 2nd birthday celebration over the Easter weekend break.

Khloe did not need to be stressed over whether to welcome her ex-spouse to the intimate celebration as he existed currently, and regardless of the lockdown, it resembled the Trolls themed birthday celebration struck the ideal area for True.



Despite allowing Tristan in from the outdoors amidst concerns of spreading out coronavirus, the source stated: “Khloe’s made sure everyone is safe and isolating properly.”