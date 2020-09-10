“Keeping up with the Kardashians” Producer Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Program’s Axe

Ryan Seacrest has spoken up concerning the news that sent out shockwaves around the world.

The exec producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recalled at the tradition the hit reality program will certainly leave and confessed that the video was “magic” from the beginning.

Last evening, Kim Kardashian stunned her social media fans after introducing that KUWTK will broadcast its last season in 2021.

Replying to the news, Ryan talked about the program’s “outstanding run” as he attributed Kris Jenner for her “unbelievable” service abilities that ‘made the program what it is.’

Talking on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the E! celebrity spurted: “I practically seem like I’m household with her, and she is an outstanding companion, and I assume among the savviest service individuals on earth.”

He included: “Think of just how she takes care of the household and just how she takes care of a fantastical realm. It’s no small job, and she has actually truly driven that franchise business and those services right into what they are today.”

Ryan remembered just how the program very first kick-started a tremendous 14 years earlier after Kris welcomed him round for a household barbeque.

Confessing that the video was “magic” from the beginning, Ryan claimed he pressed E! network to offer the program a chance.

He included: “Thanks to the Kardashians, that changed enjoyment permanently, I assume.”

After releasing the reality TV program in 2007, the household took place to come to be big celebrities with 18 seasons of the program broadcasting on the E! network.

Last evening a psychological Kim took to Instagram to introduce that the program was coming to an end in an emotional post.

The mum-of-four – that stars on the hit series along with mum Kris, siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and sibling Rob – wrote: “To our outstanding followers –

It is with the heaviness of hearts that we have made the tough choice as a household to bid farewell to «Keeping up with the Kardashians».”

She wrote: “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, numerous episodes and countless spin-off programs, we are past thankful to every one of you that have seen us for every one of these years– with the great times, the hard times, the joy, the splits, and the lots of connections and kids.

We’ll permanently treasure the remarkable memories and numerous individuals we have met along the road.

Thanks to the countless people and services that have belonged to this experience and, most significantly, a special thanks to Ryan Seacrest for relying on us, E! for being our companion, and our production group at Bunim/Murray, that have spent numerous hrs recording our lives.

Our last season will certainly broadcast very early following year in 2021.”

She wrapped up: “Without «Keeping up with the Kardashians», I would not be where I am today. I am so unbelievably thankful to every person that has seen and sustained me and my family these previous 14 unbelievable years.

This program made us that we are, and I will be permanently in the red to every person that contributed fit our professions and changing our lives forever.

With Love and Thankfulness, Kim…”

The following season of Keeping up with the Kardashians returns on September 17, while the last season of the hit E! program is readied to strike our displays in 2021.