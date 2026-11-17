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During a recent royal tour to Mumbai, India, Princess Kate Middleton gracefully declined a fan’s request for an autograph. Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, both 44, the couple engaged in a friendly game of cricket with local children, showcasing a sport that holds a special place in both Indian and British culture.

Kate Middleton Refused to Sign an Autograph and Apologized

A memorable moment was captured in a video shared by Hello!, where Kate was spotted alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, 53. As the couple mingled with the crowd, a young fan excitedly asked Kate for her signature. Despite her polite refusal—stating, “Sorry, I can’t sign”—Kate’s demeanor was gracious and amiable, quickly earning the admiration of fans worldwide.

This decision aligns with royal protocol, as members of the royal family are generally advised against giving autographs to minimize the risk of forgery. Kate’s heartfelt apology made clear that her refusal was not meant to dismiss the fan but was simply a necessary part of her royal duties. Instead of signing, she was more than happy to take pictures and engage in friendly conversation with admirers.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Enjoyed Playing Cricket with Local Youngsters

The three-day tour commenced with the couple arriving in Mumbai on an overnight commercial flight, where they received a warm welcome at the Ballard Estate from Tendulkar. Together, they participated in a spirited game of gully cricket—a popular version of the sport played in the streets.

Kate eagerly took to the crease, demonstrating her batting skills as she faced several deliveries. While her form may not have reached legendary status, her enthusiastic participation and desire to connect with the young players shone through.