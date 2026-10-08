Kate Middleton Reveals Surprising Chores Partnership with Prince William

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In a heartwarming display of relatability, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, recently shared insights into her family life during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus, a community transport organization. Joined by her husband, Prince William, the couple took part in the day’s activities, interacting with local volunteers and elderly guests, including 94-year-old Stella Drewett.

During her interactions, Kate candidly discussed how she and William share household duties, revealing their humorous division of labor. “I love washing up [doing the dishes]. I really do,” she said, adding, “[William] does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved.” Kate and William are parents to Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, and they have emphasized the importance of family involvement in household tasks.

Kate Middleton’s Chores Involve ‘Washing Up’ While William ‘Does the Drying’

Kate’s genuine enthusiasm for engaging in household chores was evident during her visit, where she spent time with others in the community and shared laughter and anecdotes. One memorable moment involved a lighthearted exchange with Lynda Jones, 74, who joked that Kate likely never eats crisps. In response, Kate laughed and confirmed her love for salted crisps, marking this as one of the highlights of her day.

Kate Middleton Continues Queen Elizabeth’s Habit of Helping with the Dishes

Kate Middleton’s involvement with the West Sussex Minibus aligns perfectly with her goal of fostering community connections. The weekly lunch club promotes social interaction, allowing participants to combat loneliness. Her decision to visit the club stemmed from a desire to understand its purpose and impact on the community.

The tradition of royal family members lending a hand with chores isn’t new. According to former royal correspondent Valentine Low, Queen Elizabeth II was known to help with dishes at Balmoral, often insisting on doing so herself. This royal legacy continues with Kate, who embodies a spirit of service and engagement.