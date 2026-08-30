Karen O Absent from Daisy Chain Fields After Family Crisis

Karen O, the lead singer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, announced her disappointment after having to cancel her appearance at Olivia Rodrigo‘s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival due to a “family emergency.” The festival took place in Irvine, California, and Karen O was scheduled to perform as a “special guest” during Rodrigo’s headlining set.

Unexpected Changes at the Festival

Despite Karen O’s absence, the festival continued with other notable guests. Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan joined Rodrigo onstage, while surprise guest Alanis Morissette performed her iconic hit “Ironic.” Rodrigo acknowledged Karen O’s absence during her set, expressing sadness over her unavailability.

Social Media Statement

Following the event, Karen O took to social media to explain her situation. She wrote, “I was unable to perform at Daisy Chain due to a family emergency. Very sad to miss such a herstoric music event, but I’m where I’m most needed, with family back east.”

Gratitude for Women in Music

In her message, Karen O expressed gratitude towards Rodrigo for her advocacy for women in the music industry, stating, “So much gratitude to Olivia for her advocacy for women, by women, who totally rock.”

Rodrigo’s Heartfelt Tribute