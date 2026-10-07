Julianne Moore's Enchanting Loft in Manhattan Revealed

Julianne Moore has always dreamed of living in a duplex apartment in the heart of New York City. She recalls first spotting her idyllic two-bedroom space—situated atop a 1920s building that was once a residential hotel—while wandering through the West Village. “I had spotted it when I was wandering,” she shared with Architectural Digest in an interview for their November issue. This enchanting dwelling is now shared with her husband, film director Bart Freundlich, but it took an extensive eight-month renovation to meet Moore’s exacting standards—a testament to her passion for design.

Renovation and Design Choices

Working alongside her brother-in-law, architectural designer Oliver Freundlich, the couple undertook their sixth renovation project together. “Most of the changes we made were cosmetic,” he explained. The duo focused on practical improvements, such as adding a kitchen pantry and creating a cozy bedroom closet, all while blending pre-owned and newly purchased furnishings.

The décor features cherished items, including French mid-century chairs acquired in Paris and vintage Anglepoise lamps adorning bedside tables. “The trick was to make the place functional but without losing any of the magic,” Freundlich noted. Innovative solutions, like custom shades made from former curtain fabric, allowed them to maintain open spaces for Moore’s beloved yoga practice.

An Artistic Retreat

Moore’s career has seen her in an array of roles, from a linguistics professor in “Still Alice” to a horse trainer in “Echo Valley.” Her most recent character in Jesse Eisenberg’s film “The Debut” is that of a housewife struggling with method acting after securing a small role at her local community theater. “Believe me, Julie scrutinized every switch and knob,” Freundlich joked, emphasizing Moore’s meticulous involvement in the design process.

“My taste is consistent, though it has evolved,” Moore remarked when discussing her approach to the apartment’s design. While she appreciates modernism, she acknowledges the importance of maintaining the character of the prewar space. “It’s not tiny, but it’s not massive, either, so materials and choices become even more important,” she added.

Embracing a New Chapter

While her former West Village town house boasted an exquisite garden and was featured in Architectural Digest twice, Moore found solace in the city views of her new duplex’s outdoor space. The sights of water towers, decorative architecture, and rooftop gardens help soften the transition from her once grand home to this more intimate setting.

The decision to downsize arose from various life changes, including an empty nest and a commitment to living as an engaged New Yorker. “Lives change,” Moore said, explaining how her holiday home in Montauk lessened her need for a larger city residence.