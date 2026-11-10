Julia Garner Reveals Uncertain Status of Madonna Biopic Production

Julia Garner recently shared an uncertain update on the long-anticipated Madonna biopic, revealing that the project has faced significant delays since its announcement in 2020. In a candid moment during an interview with CBS, Garner expressed her frustration and hope for the film, stating, “I don’t know. Every hour it changes, in a way.” She added, “It’s not up to me. I would love for the movie to get made, obviously. But I also feel whatever happens, I made a great friend,” underscoring her admiration for the iconic pop star.

Current Status of the Biopic

The last noteworthy comment from Garner regarding the biopic was in July 2025. During an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, she reassured fans that she was still set to portray the seven-time Grammy winner. “That’s supposed to still happen,” she stated, emphasizing her longtime fandom of Madonna and her belief that “anything that’s great…takes a long time.” This optimistic outlook hasn’t diminished, despite the film being put on hold.

Development Challenges

In 2023, Variety reported that Universal Pictures had indefinitely shelved the film ahead of Madonna’s much-anticipated world tour. Garner’s casting as Madonna came in 2022 after a rigorous audition process that included an intense singing and dancing boot camp. Other actresses, including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Bebe Rexha, were also reportedly in the mix for the role, making it a highly competitive selection.

Creative Team and Script Development

The biopic was initially poised to be directed by Madonna herself, with two scripts written by Diablo Cody and Cressida Wilson. Cody’s writing sessions were widely shared on social media, creating a buzz around the project. However, given the current status, it remains unclear when, or if, the film will see the light of day.

Garner’s Current Projects