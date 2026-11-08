Judi Dench Reveals the Truth Behind Life as an Actor

Dame Judi Dench, an icon of stage and screen, continues to captivate audiences with her sharp wit and undeniable talent, even at the age of 91. Recently, during a game of Bananagrams, she humorously declared, “Don’t expect any vowels, because I’ve got them all,” despite her near-complete blindness caused by macular degeneration. “It’s tricky if you’re playing with an almost-blind person,” she quipped, yet her commanding presence remains undiminished. Correspondent Seth Doane with Dame Judi Dench and actor Brendan O’Hea.

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A Rich Theatrical Legacy

Dench’s theatrical journey began in 1957 when she portrayed Ophelia in “Hamlet” at London’s Old Vic Theatre. Although she would not earn her first film starring role until 1997 in “Mrs. Brown,” her passion for the theater has never wavered. “Oh, theater, theater, theater, theater,” she emphatically remarked when asked about her loyalties. She loves the camaraderie of live performance, noting, “I love the fact of a group of people trying to get it better every night, whereas in film, they say ‘Cut,’ and you can’t make it better.”

Resilience in the Face of Criticism

Early in her career, Dench faced discouraging feedback from a film producer who told her, “‘I’m sorry,’ he said, ‘you have every single thing wrong with your face.'” Dench walked away from the encounter, choosing instead to return to the “glorious Old Vic.” Reflecting on the comment, she stated, “No, because I didn’t want to do films. But it must have stayed with me, and I mean, I suppose my insides have dealt with it.” This resilience ultimately paved the way for her successful film career, in which she garnered eight Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She also became a household name as M in eight James Bond films, originally starring alongside Pierce Brosnan. Judi Dench as Ophelia in a 1957 Old Vic production of “Hamlet,” in London.

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Bond, Lunches, and Nostalgia

Recently reminiscing about her time with Pierce Brosnan, Dench remarked, “Pierce came to lunch not long ago. When he got to the front door, what I’d forgotten was that I have a doormat which says, ‘I’ve been expecting you, Mr. Bond…’ He liked that.” They shared stories about their experiences filming and the “responsibility of the part” in the Bond franchise, highlighting the shared fear they felt during their first collaboration.

A Glimpse into Her Memoir

Dench’s recent memoir, “Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?”, co-authored with close friend and fellow actor Brendan O’Hea, offers a glimpse into her life through a series of conversational anecdotes. “It reads like the two of them having a chat,” Dench explained, as O’Hea added that the process illuminated how her childhood shaped the generous and mischievous person she is today.

Dench reflects fondly on her friendships, planting trees in memory of loved ones, including a crabapple tree for the witty Maggie Smith. “Well, because she was a terrific friend, and because she was unbelievably witty and funny. And I thought it actually suited her very well!” Dame Judi Dench with a tree she planted in memory of her late husband, actor Michael Williams.

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An Unexpected Starstruck Moment

Dench’s humility shines through, even when recalling encounters with iconic figures like Sidney Poitier, who left her “completely dumbstruck.” When asked if she still feels starstruck, her response was lively, “You are joking!” Yet, she maintains a grounded perspective regarding others’ views of her. “No, they don’t,” she insisted, reflecting her genuine surprise at the compliments she receives.

O’Hea remarked, “I think you mean that. I think that you are genuinely surprised when people come up to you and say nice things. You have no vanity.” Dench agreed, referencing the early critique of her face as a formative experience that contributed to her lack of vanity.

Aging and Longevity in the Arts

In her memoir, Dench candidly discusses the challenges of aging: “There’s nothing to be said for it, at all. I can’t now read, I can’t go to the theater.” Despite this, she retains a remarkable memory for lines. “Oh yes, I can remember all sorts of lines,” she declared. In an impressive demonstration, she recited a passage from “Antony and Cleopatra” flawlessly, reminding us that while her physical vision may fade, her artistic spirit and talent remain vibrant.

I dreamt there was an Emperor Antony

O, such another sleep, that I might see

But such another man …

His legs bestrid the ocean, his reared arm

Crested the world. His voice was propertied

As all the tuned spheres, and that to friends …

For his bounty, there was no winter in ‘t …

In his livery walked crowns and crownets;

Think you there was, or might be such a man,

as this I dreamed of?

READ AN EXCERPT: “Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?” by Judi Dench with Brendan O’Hea

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Watch an extended interview with Dame Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea (Video)







Extended interview: Dame Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea

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Story produced by Mikaela Bufano. Editor: Jason Schmidt.