Dame Judi Dench, renowned for her illustrious acting career, spanning nearly seven decades, has portrayed a range of iconic characters—from M in the James Bond franchise to Queen Elizabeth in Shakespeare in Love. However, the celebrated actress has revealed there is one role she deeply regrets taking on: her performance in the 2001 revival of The Royal Family.

Judi Dench Reflects on Her Regretful Role

In her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, the 91-year-old actress expressed her dissatisfaction with the character of Fanny, the matriarch she played in the West End revival directed by the late Sir Peter Hall. Dench reflected on her initial decision to accept the role without reading the script, a choice she came to regret as she felt disheartened after the read-through. She recalled Hall’s remark after noticing her dismay: “That’ll teach you for not reading the play before saying yes,” she wrote.

The revival of The Royal Family, which ran for three months at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, was a parody of the famed Barrymore-Drew acting dynasty and featured a talented cast that included Harriet Walter, Toby Stephens, Peter Bowles, Julia McKenzie, and even a young Emily Blunt. Despite her disappointment with the material, Dench fondly remembered the camaraderie with her co-stars, particularly enjoying outings to Fortnum and Mason’s after Saturday matinees. “It was thrilling. A weekly treat like that helps you get through a job— and through your pay packet,” she shared.

Criticism from Audience

Dench’s feelings about the production were shared broadly, even reaching the ear of a taxi driver who commented on the performance they attended, noting, “It was rubbish.” This anecdote encapsulated the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the revival, further confirming Dench’s regrets over her involvement.

Other Unfavorable Experiences

In addition to The Royal Family, Dench revealed another role she disliked: her performance in The Gift of the Gorgon, a production directed by Peter Hall at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1992. “I really wish I’d read that script,” she lamented. Describing the experience as miserable, she compared it unfavorably to her role in The Merchant of Venice, pointing out that although she was surrounded by a wonderful cast, the character and plot failed to resonate with her.

Looking Ahead