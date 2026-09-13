Judeline Stunned: 'BbY WoW' Tops Global Music Charts

Karol G’s latest smooth club track, “BbY WOW,” has taken the music world by storm, soaring to the number one spot on both Spotify and the Billboard Global 200 charts over the past couple of weeks. The track is a streaming powerhouse, garnering an impressive 78 million listens on Spotify and 37 million views on YouTube, with its popularity showing no signs of slowing down.

However, Karol didn’t achieve this success alone. Collaborating on the track were the talented Spanish producer-artist Rusowsky and the enchanting singer-songwriter Judeline, who has been a trusted collaborator for Karol since their work on the album “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.” Judeline contributed significantly to the songwriting process of “BbY WOW,” alongside three other tracks—“Matadora,” “Te Llevas To,” and “Final Feliz”—but she admits she was shocked by the song’s immense success.







In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone from Spain, Judeline shared her astonishment: “I didn’t expect it at all. I knew it was going to go well because obviously, the exposure Karol has is huge. But I think what’s really lovely is that no one knows what song is going to connect most with people, so we’ve been celebrating.”

The Collaboration Behind the Hit



Judeline expressed her joy at being part of a song featuring both Rusowsky and Karol, emphasizing their long-lasting friendship and career journey: “Being on this song with Rusowsky makes me a thousand times happier than if I were on it alone. We’ve grown up together throughout our careers. I’m happy for all the good things that have happened to him. When I look back, the evolution we’ve had is super beautiful, hand-in-hand with both him and Ralphie Choo.”

Judeline also reflected on the organic musical chemistry shared between her and Karol during their songwriting process for “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,” noting, “It was very organic, honestly. I felt really comfortable being with her. If it had been more forced, with more pressure, I don’t think the songs would have come about the way they did.”

Insights on Songwriting and Themes



Discussing the song “Final Feliz,” Judeline shared the emotional backdrop of its creation: “I was devastated. I was really sad. That day I needed to express myself and talk about, well, heartbreak. I also knew that Karol was going through something similar at that time… So that song, it was meant to be.”

Not only are the songs from this album reflective of personal experiences, but they also highlight the unique power of women’s perspectives in music. Judeline asserted, “I think there are things that only a woman can write… Music is the same. And Karol also has such beautiful lyrics and her way of expressing herself artistically. I admire her as a songwriter, too.”

The collaboration between Judeline’s poetic style and Karol’s direct lyricism created a compelling blend. “Sometimes, I need a bit more of a sense of being literal… So I learned a lot from Karol and her songwriters,” she mentioned. This fusion has resonated with listeners, appealing to a wide array of emotions.

Celebrating the Impact of “BbY WOW”



The distinctive sample featured in “BbY WOW,” drawn from the iconic Coolie Dance Riddim, contributes to its widespread appeal. Judeline expressed her initial reaction, describing the beat as “iconic,” combining the essence of dance with deeper emotional undertones: “There’s someone who wants to dance and wants to go to the club but who is brokenhearted and can connect with the song in the same way.” This universality in lyricism makes the track relatable across various experiences and emotions.

Looking Ahead

