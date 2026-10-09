Journey’s Deen Castronovo Rushed to Hospital Mid-Concert in Tulsa

During a recent concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Journey‘s drummer, Deen Castronovo, was hospitalized following an unexpected medical emergency on stage. The incident occurred while the band was performing as part of their ongoing tour.

Incident Details

Eyewitness accounts from the concert cite that Castronovo seemed to struggle shortly before collapsing on stage. Despite the concerning situation, the event proceeded with the audience remaining engaged. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically once it became clear that the drummer required immediate medical assistance.

Immediate Response

Following Castronovo’s collapse, the band halted their performance to address the emergency, and medical personnel quickly attended to him. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. As of now, details regarding his condition remain unclear, but he is receiving care from medical professionals.

Career and Accomplishments

Castronovo has been a prominent member of Journey for many years, contributing to the band’s distinctive sound and energy. He is recognized not only for his drumming skills but also for his vocal contributions to hits like “Faithfully.” His commitment to music and performance has earned him a dedicated fan base, and news of his hospitalization has raised concerns among fans and colleagues alike.

Fans’ Reactions

As the news of Castronovo’s hospitalization spread, many fans took to social media to express their support and concern for the drummer’s well-being. Fans hope for a swift recovery and look forward to his return to the stage, as Journey continues its farewell tour.

Conclusion