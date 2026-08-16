Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrate Their Dream Malibu Wedding

In a celebration that blended love and glamour, model Jordyn Woods and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns exchanged vows in a picturesque Malibu wedding on August 15. This milestone follows their engagement last December and comes shortly after the Knicks’ remarkable NBA championship win, a feat Towns humorously attributes to the “lucky bag” sent to him by Woods.

A Star-Studded Ceremony

Overlooking the stunning Pacific Ocean, the couple’s black-tie wedding was attended by an array of A-list celebrities. Among the guests were notable figures like Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Olandria Carthen. The occasion was particularly special for Towns, as several of his Knicks teammates, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, were there to support him on his big day.

The Radiant Bride

Woods showcased breathtaking bridal beauty in a white strapless gown featuring a corseted design and a full skirt adorned with delicate lace embellishments. Her ensemble was complemented by a lace-trimmed scarf and styled with a sleek, slicked-back bun, crowned with a long chiffon veil detailed with lace.

Looking Ahead