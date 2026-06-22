John Turturro’s Epic Brooklyn Bridge Walk to Celebrate Knicks

John Turturro, renowned actor and lifelong New York Knicks fan, demonstrated his dedication in an extraordinary fashion. When faced with transportation issues while en route to the Knicks parade, he chose to walk across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge to join the celebration. This act highlights Turturro’s unwavering commitment to the team and recalls the fervor of Knicks fans everywhere. The journey, reminiscent of the team’s own grit, allowed Turturro to experience the camaraderie and excitement firsthand.

Overcoming Obstacles, Turturro-Style

John Turturro’s journey to the Knicks parade started like any other fan’s — riding the subway from Brooklyn. However, a snag in the form of security detours left the subway skipping directly to 14th Street in Manhattan, a considerable distance from the parade. Embracing the Knicks spirit of resilience, Turturro disembarked and embarked on a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge. Along the path, he made fast friends with a fellow fan, Alma, and helped her navigate into the parade pen.

Reflecting on his solution, Turturro remarked, “I know how to walk to the Brooklyn Bridge, so I walked,” exhibiting the same determination his Knicks often display on the court.

A Lifelong Knicks Devotee

Among the Knicks’ roster of celebrity enthusiasts, Turturro stands out. His dedication traces back to listening to the 1970s championship games as a teen in Queens. Such was his passion that he even convinced his mother to secure tickets to Knicks legend Willis Reed’s brief talk show. The actor’s fervor intensified through tribulations, from the 1971 finals loss to John Starks’ infamous Game 7 performance in 1994.

These memories amplify the joy of the current triumph. “We’ve been through thick and thin. Some really dark days, really dark,” Turturro reminisced, acknowledging past challenges like the lack of support for Patrick Ewing and tumultuous trades.

Knicks Brotherhood and Personal Ties

Turturro’s Knicks fandom is deeply woven with his identity and friendships. Often accompanying Spike Lee, they share a bond formed through basketball and filmmaking. Experiences like receiving game tickets in lieu of indie film payments and witnessing Shaquille O’Neal’s near-courtside tumble showcase their shared history.

On recent projects like Severance, Turturro expanded his Knicks discussions, sharing fervor with co-stars like Ben Stiller. “It’s been a starved fanbase but we’ve been building hope,” he noted, addressing the renewed enthusiasm within the city.

The Unifying Power of Sports

Sports, for Turturro, symbolize unity, reflecting New York’s diversity and spirit during tumultuous times. “When I was a kid, the Knicks brought the city together at a tumultuous time, a beautiful team of Black and white players,” he reflected. Today’s Knicks similarly bridge divides, creating connections from Madison Square Garden to the commute home.

As for capturing this Knicks era in film, Turturro remains skeptical of conventional sports movies but offered a creative twist: “I would take seven of them and remake Seven Samurai,” he envisioned, mapping Knicks players to classic roles. Such imaginative musings epitomize the actor’s deep-rooted love for the game and the city that shares his heart.