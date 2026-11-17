Jennifer Love Hewitt believes that maintaining a successful marriage is about making conscious choices every day. After more than a decade of marriage to Brian Hallisay, the actress known for her role in 9-1-1 shared her heartfelt insights into their loving relationship.

The Heartfelt Commitment

In an interview with People, published on November 16, Hewitt explained, “For us, it’s a choice every day. That’s the romantic part. I don’t ever expect him to choose me. I want to earn that choice every day.” This perspective reflects her deep commitment to nurturing their bond.

Enduring Love Through Time Apart

Hewitt, 47, acknowledges that the dynamics of their romance “ebbs and flows.” However, she emphasized that her love for Hallisay remains strong, particularly when they spend time apart. She expressed, “I still want him to be right there. And it’s a good feeling.” This sentiment highlights the enduring affection they share, reinforcing their bond even during challenging times.

Building a Family Together

Since their meeting on set in 2011 and subsequent marriage in 2013, Hewitt and Hallisay have built a family together, welcoming three children: Autumn, 12, Atticus, 11, and Aidan, 5. Having Hallisay by her side, Hewitt described their partnership as a heartwarming change of pace, integral to their family life and relationship.