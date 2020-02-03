Jennifer Lopez’s Little Girl Emme Joins Her for Super Bowl LIV Halftime

Jennifer Lopez’s 11- year-old little girl joined her on stage to sing a track throughout her mother’s star-studded Super Bowl LIV halftime program.

Lopez executed along with Shakira for the extremely expected concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday while the video game in between the 49ers and also the Chiefs was all locked up. During the concert, JLo’s little girl Emme Maribel Muñiz took the stage to sing among her popular mother’s hits, “Let’s Get Loud.”

Emme and also her twin sibling, Maximilian David Muñiz, are Lopez’s youngsters from her marital relationship to fellow vocalist Marc Anthony, which finished in 2014. The young person showed up at the halftime program in addition to a carolers of youngsters to vocalize the track that The New York Post notes was initially created and also provided to Lopez by Gloria Estefan in 1999 for her launching workshop CD, “On the 6.”

During the track, Lopez used a Puerto Rican flag constructed from plumes to highlight the program’s homage to Latino society. Emme got on hand while her mother sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” also. Lopez and also Shakira were likewise accompanied on stage by Latin musicians J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Fans promptly required to social networks to applaud the duo for their pleasant mother-daughter display.

“I love that @JLo had her daughter in the halftime show! She did a great job!! So sweet! They all did put on an amazing performance!!!”, one person commented.

“Shakria[sic] Probably the most effective point ever before for the Halftime program. JLo was rather excellent. Her little girl most definitely has her mommies skill. Absolutely liked this program,” one more user claimed.

“Amazing!!! That halftime show incredible @shakira & @JLo performance was so outstanding my favorite part is JLo and her daughter sang together mommy + daughter moment,” a 3rd individual said.

“Fair play @JLo & her daughter Emme smashed #SuperBowl halftime. Loved it! There is no stopping the power house that is JLo,” another person stated.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Emme’s daddy, vocalist Marc Anthony, required to Twitter quickly after the track to praise her on an effective program.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” he composed along with a photo of her vocal singing…

This isn’t the very first time that Lopez has actually revealed the globe that Emme might be complying with in her music steps. In May 2019, Lopez shared a video clip of herself practicing and also preparing songs. During a break in the activity, the mommy tipped to the piano to exercise her vocals come with by Emme, that offered an emotional performance of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” that informed the globe that the young person is intending to load her mother’s exceptionally huge footwear someday.