Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper Brush off Rumours They Are Privately Dating

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have tossed cool water on warm rumors they were constructing a love secretly. They are simply very long time friends.

Fans of the Hollywood celebrities will certainly remember both being co-stars on JJ Abrams’ struck spy dramatization Alias back in the very early 2000s – where 48-year-old Jen played CIA representative Sydney Bristow. In contrast, 45-year-old Bradley played reporter buddy Will Tippin.

However, tongues have been wagging in current weeks after both were discovered, walking on the coastline in California after both splittings from their particular love partners.

Jennifer was snooped on the coastline in Malibu on Wednesday, where she joined Bradley and his three-year-old little girl Lea De Seine, that he has with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 34.

While Jennifer broke up with 42-year-old business owner partner John Miller, following 2 years of love.

A source informed US Weekly of Jennifer and Bradley’s coastline hangout: “They are friends and have been forever.”

While an additional source informed TMZ: “[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been permanently… [there is] no reality to anything else.”

Jen is thought to have separated from John after parting on “very amicable terms.”

In 2018, Jennifer applauded her buddy Bradley as she honored him at the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards.

She spurted: “Those people who understood him after that commemorated his triumphs largely and tiny.

“There is something regarding individuals that coincide in success and failure that makes us enjoy them and informs us we understand the actual heart of them.”

And, after joking that both bound when she initially invited him to Hollywood by preparing his supper, she included: “I understand the heart and tummy of Bradley Cooper.”

Bradley split from Russian model Irina in 2019 after four years with each other.

While Jen separated Ben Affleck in 2018 following 13-years of marital relationship – was formerly wed to star Scott Foley in between 2000 and 2004 – after splitting in May 2003 – and dated Alias co-star Michael Vartan in between late 2003 and mid-2004…