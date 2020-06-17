Jennifer Aniston sends an emotional message to Courteney Cox for her birthday

They have stayed great buddies all these years after playing flatmates on Friends.

And Jennifer Aniston wanted her costar-turned-friend Courteney Cox a happy belated birthday celebration.

The starlet officially noted her 56th birthday celebration on Monday, and Jennifer, 51, excused the belated homage as she sent her love to the starlet using Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Though she was a day late, she greater than made up for it with her heartfelt message.

‘ Satisfied birthday to this impressive human,’ Jennifer started in her Instagram tales, where she published numerous pictures depicting their relationship.

The very first one was of the starlet sitting in an armchair as she cast a cozy smile in the direction of the cam.

‘I enjoy you, CC,’ Jennifer wrote in the 2nd breeze of Courteney with her arms wrapped around Jennifer.

The starlet apologized for the belated tribute as she shared a selfie of Cox elevating her brows mischievously in the direction of the electronic camera.

‘Sorry I’m late,’ she added.

In the last image, which was a still from Friends, Jennifer painted Courteney’s nails as she relaxed her bare feet up on her lap.

‘The end,’ she created.

Jennifer and Courteney’s relationship started after the duo starred on the hit 90s comedy Friends, which followed a team of twenty-somethings staying in New York City.

The actors were readied to movie a Friends get-together back in March. However, manufacturing was postponed due to the pandemic.

The unscripted special was readied to begin filming in late March ‘on the program’s famous and previous home at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Workshop great deal in Burbank,’ according to The Hollywood Press reporter.

The original actors – Courtney, Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will indeed reunite when recording can resume.

Friends came to a close in May of 2004 after ten periods on NBC.