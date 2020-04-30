Home Celebrity News Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Friends’ Theme Song Remix from TikTok
Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Friends’ Theme Song Remix from TikTok

Jennifer Aniston, a.k.a. Rachel Green from Friends, authorized of a 2020-themed TikTok that remixes the program’s signature tune. The starlet published the clip to her Instagram Story, sending its maker right into the freak-out setting.

Jennifer Aniston made one TikToker’s desire that happened the other day when she published a remix of the Friends signature tune to her Instagram Story.

The clip, initially published by Northern Ireland–based vocalist JC Stewart, places a relatable 2020 spin on the comedy’s famous opener song, sung by The Rembrandts, changing several of the initial verses to mirror our present situation of social distancing, binge-watching, and looking right into our refrigerators.

“So. Jennifer Anniston [sic] placed me on her Instagram Story,” Stewart created on Twitter with a screenshot of the starlet’s article. “It is at this point that I would like to announce my retirement due to having peaked so unbelievably hard.”

Though the Emmy winner did not talk about the video when she shared it, the article represented itself: “If they filmed «Friends» in 2020,” Stewart labeled his remix. New verses consisted of lines like, “It looks like we’ll be inside for a year / It might only be a day, a week, a month, it’s not clear.”

@iamjcstewartJust leaving these here…##fyp ##friends ##cover ##jcstewart ##isolationgames ##onmyown ##comedy ##parody♬ original sound – iamjcstewart

And as opposed to the famous repeats of “I’ll be here for you,” he sings, “I’ll be here all day / Lookin’ into the fridge / I’ll be here all day / Just bingeing Tiger King / I’ll be here all day / You will be too…”

We like to envision Aniston slapping together with the enjoyable track, or even better, making her very own variation. The truth that she discovered the video clip indicates she must be secretly on TikTok, right? 👀

