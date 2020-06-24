Jennifer Aniston gives rare glance of mystical tattoo during Lisa Kudrow chat

Jennifer Aniston has given fans a rare peek of a mysterious brand-new tattoo throughout a video clip telephone call with previous Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow.

The actress, 51, was chatting to her previous co-star during Range’s Actors on Actors issue, in which both discussed the huge success of the hit NBC sitcom.

However, as the pair discussed their time on Friends, fans came to be much more consumed with Jen’s inexplicable tat on her left wrist.

As Jen lifted her hand at one point in the chat, fans saw the tattoo read ’11 11.’

Frustrated by what the definition behind the ink work could be, fans rapidly started to guess.

The most typical hunch until now has been a recommendation to Jen’s birthday celebration – which is February 11; however, the celebrity has never verified that the tattoo symbolizes that.

As curious followers continued to presume, several saw that Jen had showcased the tattoo many times on numerous occasions – specifically red carpets.

And eagle-eyed followers stated that Jen has one more tattoo on her body already.

The actress also has the name “Norman” tattooed on the side of her foot.

The tat was performed in honor of her late Welsh Corgi-Terrier mix, who unfortunately passed away in 2011.

As Jen talked to Lisa about Friends, the pair teased followers saying they recognize very little about the forthcoming reunion and are anticipating some shocks along the road.

The pair recollected concerning their preferred throwback minutes on the collection and teased their exhilaration at what’s to come in the HBO get-together.

Earlier this year, the actors verified they would reunite for a one-off Friends get-together unique, yet shooting was held off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, just last week, co-creator Marta Kauffman hinted that filming might lastly proceed in August.

“I assume it will be enjoyable when we finally go out and can do the get-together program,” Jennifer told her co-star during their video interview.

Lisa swiftly concurred as they excitedly awaited their get-together.