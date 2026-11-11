Jenna Johnson’s Shocking Broken Nose Update Before Semifinals

Jenna Johnson is determined to showcase her strength and resilience as she approaches the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars. Despite sustaining a broken nose from an accidental hit to the face just a day before the crucial quarterfinals, Johnson is unwavering in her commitment to perform alongside her partner, Harry Shum Jr..

Embracing the Challenge

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Johnson reflected on the incident, emphasizing the inherent risks of dance as a physically demanding art form. “It’s so funny, these little accidents always happen,” she remarked, highlighting her belief that dance deserves to be recognized as a sport. “Dance is a physical contact sport, and I want to always represent dancers as athletes. Just like any other professional athlete would get a little dinged up here or there, they would still go compete.”

Refusing to Sit Out

When asked if she considered stepping back to allow someone else to take her place, Johnson firmly rejected the idea. “They kept asking me, ‘Do you want someone to dance for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I love this dance. I’ve loved dancing this week with Harry. Like, no one is keeping me off the freaking dance floor,’” she declared with conviction.

Outstanding Performance Despite Adversity

Her determination proved fruitful as her and Shum Jr.’s performance of the salsa to “Die With a Smile” earned them an impressive score of 29 out of a possible 30 points. Johnson’s resilience, coupled with the support from those around her, played a crucial role in helping her navigate the challenges during the performance.